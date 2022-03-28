Trapped man rescued from Gower sea cave
A man has been rescued after becoming trapped inside a cave on Sunday.
Mumbles Coastguard was alerted to an injured person stuck inside Minchin Hole, Pennard, on Gower, just after 12:30 BST.
Rescue teams sent paramedics down from the top of the cliff to help stabilise the casualty after the RNLI had got him out of the water.
He was put on a stretcher and winched to the cliff top by helicopter before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
South Wales Police, Coastguard rescue teams, the RNLI and the Welsh Ambulance Service were all involved in the rescue operation.
Mumbles Coastguard wished the casualty a speedy recovery and thanked colleagues who gave up their time on Mother's Day.