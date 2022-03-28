Eastern Airways: What's the future for Cardiff-Anglesey air link?
By Liam Evans
BBC News
- Published
The Welsh government is under pressure to reveal what the future holds for the air link between Anglesey and Cardiff.
The Eastern Airways-operated route hasn't been flying since the pandemic took hold in March 2020.
Opposition parties want it reviewed when the current contract ends in 2023 because of environmental concerns and changes in how people work.
The government said the service was suspended and an update would be given when possible.
The service was introduced in 2007 to improve north-south links.
It initially faced criticism for low passenger numbers but these eventually rose, with more than 14,000 travelling in 2018 and 2019.
But with more people working from home, and the Welsh government's 2019 climate emergency announcement, some believe the service should be reviewed.
Government figures showed more than £2.1m has been paid to Eastern Airways since the pandemic started, though no flights were operated.
Over the past five financial years , more than £7.3m has been spent in subsidies.
Menter Mon managing director Dafydd Gruffydd said the sector would be disadvantaged with the service.
He said colleagues used it regularly to attend meetings as they planned for the Morlais energy project, and it's the quickest option.
"The alternative is to go by car or train, and it's very tiring and difficult to get there and back in a day," he said.
"If you compare that to London you can do it in three hours. It's about having parity between London and Cardiff."
Mr Gruffydd said the route was important for north Wales businesses and focus should not be on passenger numbers but the contribution to the wider economy.
Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds said the service should be scrapped.
"We're all used to doing meetings on Zoom and we're all now thinking a lot more about travel and climate change, so our view is that we shouldn't be renewing this contact," she said.
Ms Dodds said investment was needed in rail.
The Welsh Conservatives said the service end should only continue while taxpayers funded it.
"It can't be left in a situation where it's a bad deal for taxpayers like this, where we're subsidising a flight that doesn't exists," Senedd member Tom Giffard said.
Plaid Cymru believed there was still a need for a strong north-south link despite changes in how people work and the climate emergency.
Anglesey Senedd member Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "What hasn't changed is the need to tie us up in transport terms, north and south, binding us as a nation."
In March, the Welsh government announced a commission would be set up to look at transport in north Wales.
A spokesman said the route was currently "suspended" and that an "update would be provided once further information was available".
Eastern Airways declined to comment.