Anglesey: Orthios eco park placed into administration
The company behind a £1bn eco park on Anglesey has been placed into administration, sparking fears over job losses.
Orthios, based at the former Anglesey Aluminium site, confirmed their main private investor has decided to put the business into administration.
Local MP Virginia Crosbie said she feared 120 staff may have lost their jobs.
Plans for the large biomass plant and eco park were revealed in 2016.
Member of the Senedd for Ynys Mon, Rhun ap Iorwerth has written to the company and the Welsh government to seek reassurances and help for workers.
An Orthios employee told BBC Wales they had received a message from their supervisor, telling them the company had gone into administration and all staff had been made redundant.
The message, seen by the BBC, added that HR would contact all staff in due course and that wages could be claimed from a form sent.
Ms Crosbie, Ynys Mon MP, said it was incredibly disappointing news and her thoughts where with the "120 people who have lost their jobs".
"My understanding is there is some hope for a management buyout and all creditors will be paid but we will have to see how that develops," she said.
"The company was exciting and innovative - it has invested heavily in its skilled workforce, but ultimately it appears it has been let down by its funders.
"I have spoken with the management team who have assured me that they are doing everything they can to complete the buyout, pay creditors and secure some form of future for the business," she added.