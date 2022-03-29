Sex Education's Tintern Wireworks Bridge to get upgrade
Plans have been drawn up to secure the future of a historic bridge which featured in the Netflix comedy drama Sex Education.
The Grade II-listed Tintern Wireworks Bridge crosses the River Wye from Monmouthshire into Gloucestershire.
An assessment found "severe localised corrosion" with repairs expecting to cost £1.5m.
Filming for the streaming series took place in different locations across south Wales, including on the bridge.
The landmark, which opened in 1876, has become a popular crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists, linking Offa's Dyke and Wye Valley paths.
But the track was used as a horse drawn tramway after the Wye Valley Railway stopped operating.
Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire councils, which share ownership, have identified funding after agreeing it was "crucial to strengthen the bridge" .
It could be closed for about nine months to complete the work, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.