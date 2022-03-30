Logan Mwangi: Mum and stepfather put son's body in sports bag
- Published
A man accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has told a court he and the boy's mother panicked and put his body into a sports bag after he died in bed.
John Cole, 40, is on trial for the murder of Logan Mwangi alongside partner Angharad Williamson, 31, and a 14-year-old boy. They deny the charge.
Cole said Logan, who had been isolating with Covid, had been "kicking off" the day before his body was found.
He said he was woken at 02:00 by Ms Williamson screaming "he's dead".
Logan Mwangi's body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, on 31 July.
Cole has admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice, which Ms Williamson and the 14-year-old deny.
The two adults are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.
Giving evidence in his own defence, stepfather Cole told Cardiff Crown Court how Logan had been coming to the end of his 10-day isolation after testing positive for Covid - something that they took "extremely seriously".
He said they had kept the child in his room and wore masks when they took him food but said Logan found it difficult.
"He didn't understand it, he kept running around, he wouldn't stay clear of us," he said.
He explained how he disciplined Logan a number of times on that day, "clipping him around the head" and "tapping his hand" but he did not believe he had injured him.
He also said he dropped him on to the bed and that Ms Williamson also grabbed her son off the floor and put him into his room.
He said he went to bed at around midnight alone, with Ms Williamson moving to be in Logan's room.
He said he was woken by her screams and went into Logan's bedroom and tried to do CPR for what "seemed like ages - around 15 minutes".
He said eventually she told him to stop and he said they were "panicking" and were "scared with Ms Williamson saying "just get him out of here".
Cole said they put his body into a sports bag and then he then took the boy out of the house.
He said he did not know where he was going to and he ended up by the River Ogmore.
Earlier in his defence, Cole said he had questioned his partner's discipline of Logan as she had put her hot coffee spoon on his neck on one occasion.
"I said 'what are you doing?' And she said 'my dad used to do it to me' and I said 'you can't do that'," he told his defence barrister, David Elias QC.
He said they both had agreed not to tell the social worker about the incident.
The jury was told Logan had a fracture to his collarbone which may have been there for "several weeks" before he died.
Cole said he had been aware Logan "hurt his shoulder when he fell off a wheelchair" but did not know it was broken.
'Moved to Wales for a better life'
Cole told the court he moved to south Wales from the Midlands in 2017 for a "a fresh start, a better life".
The jury has previously heard that a number of his previous convictions, including burglary, common assault and possession of cannabis up until 2007.
Asked if anything had changed at that time, Cole explained that his sister's death in 2006 had had a "dramatic" impact on him.
"To that point I was drifting, I was involved in a lot of crime, I decided to change my life for my niece," he said.
'Didn't disagree with discipline'
At the start of his relationship with Ms Williamson in 2019, he said he got on "amazingly" with Logan.
When asked about disciplining Logan, he said they used to put him "in the naughty corner" for five or 10 minutes.
He also said he would make him do press ups "when he was running around and being hyperactive, to burn off energy".
However, Ms Williamson "didn't disagree with it" when he discussed it with her, he said.
"I still tried with Logan every day. I spent time with him, taught him his phonics, taught him to shuffle [a dance]."
Cole admitted he and Ms Williamson did argue "at times" and they could be loud, but he "never" threatened her with violence.
"We are both quite vocal people," he told the jury.
The trial continues.