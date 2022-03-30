Cefn-y-Bedd: Travel disruption after skip lorry hits rail bridge

The lorry shed some of its load of skips during the incident

Train services were cancelled after a lorry carrying skips struck a railway bridge and blocked traffic after shedding some of its load.

The incident happened on the A541 at Cefyn-y-Bedd, Wrexham, on Wednesday at about 10:30 BST

As well as motorists facing delays, three train services were affected on the rail line between Wrexham and Bidston in Wirral up to 12:30.

Police said the bridge had not been damaged in the incident.

