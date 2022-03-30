Cefn-y-Bedd: Travel disruption after skip lorry hits rail bridge
- Published
Train services were cancelled after a lorry carrying skips struck a railway bridge and blocked traffic after shedding some of its load.
The incident happened on the A541 at Cefyn-y-Bedd, Wrexham, on Wednesday at about 10:30 BST
As well as motorists facing delays, three train services were affected on the rail line between Wrexham and Bidston in Wirral up to 12:30.
Police said the bridge had not been damaged in the incident.