New Zealand: search for missing swimmer David Holland ends
Police in New Zealand have ended the search for a missing swimmer originally from Swansea.
David Holland, 31, was last seen on 11 March after telling friends that he was going for a swim at a beach near his home in Tauranga on North Island.
A huge search was undertaken after the doctor failed to turn up for work.
Police said all available lines of enquiry were "exhausted" and " further searching cannot occur without evidence to narrow any areas of interest".
Investigators are still appealing to anyone with information about Mr Holland's movements or whereabouts to come forward after the search turned up no clues about what happened.
Friend Dean Ella, from London, said: "David is a wonderful person. His friends, family and colleagues love him for being kind-hearted, endlessly thoughtful and funny.
"He is active and outdoorsy and is a keen cyclist, swimmer, hiker, ultimate frisbee player and an excellent swing dancer.
"It is due to this warm, open, adventurous personality that David has friends from all over the world and all walks of life that are looking for ways to help."
Mr Ella said Mr Holland's family has flown to New Zealand to help with the search.