Deeside: Toilet paper factory to create hundreds of jobs
More than 400 jobs will be created after plans for a large toilet paper mill were given the green light.
Italian company Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti Group (ICT) submitted proposals in November for the former RAF Sealand site near Garden City, Deeside.
The firm said it would provide a multi-million pound boost to the area's economy.
Flintshire council's planning committee approved the plans on Wednesday.
The plans were backed after members were told the development would deliver major benefits, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Speaking at the virtual meeting, cabinet member for economic development Derek Butler said he was glad to see the gateway scheme moving forward.
He said: "It's very pleasing after the many years we've been working on this area and its development.
"It shows that Flintshire is a place where major employers want to come and set up home.
"It's an endorsement of the people of Flintshire who are adaptable in their skills base.
"It also gives a further opportunity and a confidence boost to the economy of Flintshire."
The mill, based on a 50-acre site, will produce paper products such as toilet rolls, kitchen towels and napkins for the UK and Irish markets.
The Welsh government provided £5m towards the facility as part of a larger investment last March to move the development forward.
No objections
Councillor Christine Jones said some concerns had been raised in the community about the risk of flooding and the impact of the plans on the area's road network.
However, although she asked for assurances over air quality monitoring, she said most of the issues had been addressed and no objections were received ahead of the meeting.
Councillor Chris Bithell, cabinet member for planning, said: "I think our concerns have been allayed and we welcome this particular development, bringing 400 full time jobs to the area.
"It will help us to achieve a major objective in the development of this mixed strategic site in Flintshire at the Northern Gateway."
The proposals were unanimously backed by committee members at the end of the discussion.
The company previously indicated that construction of the new facility would begin this year if the application was approved.