Newtown: Tributes to Renata Sumiga killed in A483 crash
Tributes have been paid to a mother killed in a crash, who "never spared love for her children and life partner".
Renata Sumiga, 38, from Newtown, died after the incident involving a white Toyota Yaris and a Volkswagen Passat.
Police appealed for witnesses to the crash on the A483 between Llanbister and Camnant on the evening of 16 March.
A 20-year-old woman was also seriously injured.
In a statement her family said: "Renata was the mother of two wonderful boys.
"Renata was always helpful and was willing to devote her time and attention to other people.
"She was very kind to all her family, friends and acquaintances and was very cheerful, despite many worries of everyday life.
"She will be sorely missed."