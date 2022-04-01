M4 crash: Driver accused of drink and drug-driving
A man who admitted killing two young children in a crash on the M4 has appeared in court to face new charges.
Martin Newman, 41, of Croeserw, Neath Port Talbot, has already pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of three year-old Jayden-Lee Lucas and his four-year-old sister Gracie-Ann by dangerous driving
Newman also admitted seriously injuring their mother, Rhiannon Lucas, in the crash on the M4 in Newport in February.
He was also accused of drink and drug driving at Newport Magistrates' Court.
No plea was entered and Newman is due to appear at Newport Crown Court for sentencing on 8 April.