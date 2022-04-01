Caerphilly: Firefighters attacked by youths throwing stones
Firefighters returning from tackling a blaze have been attacked by "a group of youths" throwing stones.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue (SWFRS) crew was called to a grass fire in Brithdir, New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
An "unknown group of individuals" then threw stones at the appliance near the railway station, SWFRS said.
The crew was unhurt but the service said such attacks were "completely unacceptable".
The service has urged anyone with information to contact Gwent Police.
In an earlier tweet, the fire service had said a "group of youths" were responsible.
"Attacks on our crews and emergency service colleagues while they're protecting our communities and keeping people safe is completely unacceptable," it said in a statement.