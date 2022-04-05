Anglesey child abduction bid jail sentence appeals rejected
Appeals against the sentences given to three people who conspired to abduct a child on Anglesey have been dismissed.
Last October at Caernarfon Crown Court, a group of six people were jailed for their part in the crime after a month-long trial.
Judge Nicola Jones said the six had "acted as vigilantes".
The group had claimed the child was the victim of satanic ritual abuse and said they believed they were saving it from harm.
However, a police investigation had already concluded there had been no abuse.
On 31 March, three of them appealed against their sentences but, in a court judgement handed down on Monday, all three were rejected.
Describing the case as "one of the most serious cases imaginable, with a number of aggravating features", Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, Mr Justice Griffiths and Mr Justice Bennathan upheld the previous court sentencing decisions.
The three will still serve sentences of 46 years between them.