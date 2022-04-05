Logan Mwangi: Stepdad denies lying about body in sports bag
- Published
A man accused of murdering a five-year old boy has denied lying about putting the child's body in a sports bag before dumping it in a river.
John Cole, 40, his partner Angharad Williamson, 31, and a youth, 14, deny murdering Logan Mwangi.
His body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend county, on 31 July.
The trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard Cole did not mention the bag in previous police interviews or statements.
He was asked why he had only mentioned using a Nike sports bag to carry Logan to the river on 1 March, after the prosecution had opened its case.
"You saw the CCTV and realised how close behind you the teenager defendant was and thought you'd have to lie about putting Logan in a bag," prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said.
Cole denied this and said he could not remember how he got Logan's body into the bag.
The prosecutor asked him to look at an image from the CCTV and drew attention to a "little white cross".
"Are they Logan's arms over your shoulder?" she asked.
Cole said the white was the tick of the Nike logo.
In the March 2022 statement, he said Angharad Williamson had handed him the bag and that he had not suggested or asked her to do so.
Cole has admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice, which Ms Williamson and the 14-year-old deny.
The two adults are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.