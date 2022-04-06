Russell Marsh guilty of estranged wife Jade Marsh's murder
- Published
A man has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife a week after she ended the relationship.
Russell Marsh had denied murder but admitted the manslaughter of Jade Marsh, also known as Jade Ward, in Shotton, Flintshire, last August.
She was stabbed and strangled as her four children slept and her body was found under a pile of clothes in a bedroom.
Marsh was convicted following a trial at Mold Crown Court.
The jury heard that in the hours before her death, he described hearing white noise, like static, and feeling a need to stop her talking.
Previously, he told the court his four young sons did not yet know that he killed their mother at the house in Chevrons Close.
He told the jury about his feelings over Ms Marsh's death, saying: "I'm devastated for the family - the boys and Jade's family."
Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, said Marsh repeatedly told family and friends he could not be without his wife.
"The defendant discovered she had started a relationship with another man and seemingly shared a kiss with him at a party," he added.
"Within a week of this she was dead."
Ms Marsh had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed to the face and body before being strangled. She died of asphyxiation.
It happened after Marsh had "fabricated" an excuse to leave his night job early on 26 August.
Her body was found on the bed, covered with a pile of clothes and a blanket.
The bedroom door had been secured with a dressing gown cord.
Marsh drove the children to his parents' house in nearby Saughall, Cheshire, and handed himself in to police later that day, telling officers he had done "something bad" to his wife.