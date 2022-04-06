Wales weather: 70mph wind and disruption warning
Winds of up to 70mph (113km / hr) could cause disruption across parts of Wales later.
The Met Office warning said it could affect power supplies and travel from 20:00 BST.
Winds of 60mph (97km / hr) are widely expected inland with 70mph around the coast.
The yellow warning covers Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd until 05:00 on Thursday.
"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations," the Met Office said.
"Winds will ease somewhat by daybreak, and then more markedly during the morning."
