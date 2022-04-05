Gwent Levels: Pregnant sheep killed by dogs in Newport
Three pregnant sheep have been killed by dogs that chased them on the Gwent Levels.
Some of the dead animals were expecting twins. A further pregnant ewe was badly injured in an attack.
The assaults on the animals all occurred in recent weeks.
Gwent Wildlife Trust, which manages the land at Great Traston Meadows, in Nash, near Newport, has urged walkers to keep their pets on leads.
It said the dead ewes were chased by dogs that were running loose on the reserve.
They and their unborn young died from stress/shock-related injuries. The fourth pregnant ewe remains seriously injured.
Sheep graze the site of special scientific interest (SSSI) during the winter months, which benefits wildlife in spring and summer.
The trust's nature recovery head, Gemma Bodé, said: "It is an absolute requirement that when livestock, including sheep and cattle are present, dogs are kept on a lead at all times.
"This is especially important when sheep are present because they are so vulnerable, especially when in lamb.
"Many dogs by instinct want to chase sheep, and even if they do not physically attack them, being chased by a dog can so traumatise sheep that they die of shock or abort their lambs."