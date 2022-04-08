Easter: Wales travel delay warning with few Covid rules Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Huw Fairclough/Getty Images Image caption, Some 20 million cars are predicted to be on the road over Easter

Holidaymakers are being warned of travel delays over the Easter break as hardly any Covid rules remain in Wales.

This Saturday is forecast to be the busiest day on the roads with about five million motorists expected to head away for next weekend's Easter break.

Rail passengers have been advised to plan ahead due to engineering works in the north and south.

Cardiff Airport is expecting to handle 20,000 passengers despite flight cancellations seen elsewhere in the UK.

While the Welsh government stopped advising people against travelling abroad in January, it is the first school break where masks are no longer required in shops and on public transport in Wales.

However people are still being encouraged to take lateral flow tests before socialising, shopping or visiting people and not to go out if positive.

The Welsh government also advised meeting outdoors where possible and to make sure indoor meetings are well ventilated.

When will it be busiest on the roads?

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, How do you avoid holiday traffic jams?

More than 20 million vehicles are predicted to hit the UK's roads across the Easter break.

Experts have advised that travellers set off early or postpone long journeys until later in the day to avoid potentially long queues between 10:00 BST and 15:00 over this weekend.

The M4 west between J23 and J26 around Bridgend at midday is expected to be Wales' busiest stretch of road on Saturday and Sunday.

"Our figures point to a big increase in leisure trips by car this weekend compared to the previous two years," said Rod Dennis of the RAC, adding that it is "certainly" likely because of Wales' limited Covid restrictions now.

He also encouraged travellers to check their cars, after research found just 19% of drivers make sure their vehicles are road ready before travelling at Easter.

Will I be able to get my flight?

"The communities living in Wales that use the airport are indicating they have a high desire to travel again," said aviation development manager Marc Watkins.

"We are expecting this spring and summer to be much busier as a result."

Image source, Cardiff Airport Image caption, The airport is set to be its busiest in two years after Covid restrictions have eased

The airport expects to recover 51% of its pre-Covid passenger levels during the 10 days this Easter, after having no flights during that time in 2020, and just 236 passengers in 2021.

This Easter, Wales' major airport expects to handle 157 flights - 79 departing and 78 arriving - between Saturday and 17 April, with Alicante, Malaga and Tenerife among the top holiday destinations.

While the airport expects to be "ready for the strong 20,000 uptick in passengers taking flights again", it warned people to arrive in plenty of time.

Mr Watkins said there was a likelihood that check-in times could be longer than normal in case of "unexpected outbreaks of Covid".

Is my train running?

Image source, Transport for Wales Image caption, Passengers along the Ebbw Vale line face disruption this Easter

The general message from train providers is to "check before you travel" this Easter, with engineering work taking place on lines in the north and south east.

Disruptions include:

Replacement buses between Cardiff Central and Ebbw Vale Town from Good Friday to Easter Monday

No trains to and from London Euston due to major upgrade work from Good Friday to Easter Monday

Passengers will not be able to travel between Aberdare and Abercynon on Easter Sunday

Replacement buses between Aberdare and Pontypridd on Easter Sunday

Avanti West Coast is only running services between Holyhead and Crewe from Good Friday to Easter Monday

What's the situation on the ferries?

Sailings on Stena Line ferries were suspended on Monday after the operator plugged gaps left in Northern Island as a result of the P&O crisis.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Wales has three ports - Holyhead, Pembroke Dock and Fishguard - from where daily ferries sail to Ireland

Stena Line has cancelled all crossings between Fishguard, Pembrokeshire and Rosslare, Republic of Ireland until 12 April.

But the company assured passengers that sailings on all of its Welsh routes will be back to a full schedule for Easter weekend.

The number of passengers travelling this Easter weekend has risen by 29% compared with 2019, it said. Irish Ferries will be operating a normal 16 sailings a day between Holyhead and Dublin, and Pembroke and Rosslare.

Lifeguards return

RNLI lifeguards will be returning to their posts at Wales' most popular beaches from 10:00 until 18:00 on Saturday. These include Swansea's Langland Bay, Caswell and Three Cliffs Bay, as well as Whitesands in Pembrokeshire.

But the charity has urged people who choose to visit Welsh beaches to do so safely as it anticipates some of the highest tides of the year over Easter weekend.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, People are urged to always swim at a beach where there are lifeguards

The biggest tides fall on 17 and 18 April and are likely to result in an increased number of people visiting the coast.

Last year's figures showed that the charity's lifeguards assisted 6,834 people on Welsh beaches last summer.

Despite the sunny weather predicted on Saturday and Sunday, it warned that the sea was still "incredibly cold, increasing the risk of water shock".

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead for Wales, said: "The good weather in March saw more people taking to the sea on stand-up paddleboards and we expect to see the same once the schools break.