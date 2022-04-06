Doreen Morris: Inquest for Anglesey woman 28 years after death
An inquest is to take place 28 years after a woman was killed in her home before it was set on fire.
Police began a murder investigation following the death of Doreen Morris, 64, at her bungalow on 25 March 1994, but the case remained unsolved.
A man stood trial for murder in 1996, but was found not guilty by a jury.
An inquest into her death in Holyhead, Anglesey, was opened at the time. A full hearing will now take place in December.
It follows years of campaigning by Ms Morris's family, who said that there has never been a chance to establish the facts of how she died.
Her badly burned body was found at her home in Mill Lane in the early hours.
A pathologist was able to conclude that she had been killed before the fire started.
Police made a further arrest in 2004, along with further appeals for information in 2010 and in 2015, including a reconstruction on the BBC Crimewatch programme.
Death 'unascertained at the time'
However, no one has been convicted over Ms Morris's death.
At a pre-inquest hearing in Caernarfon, coroner Katie Sutherland confirmed a full hearing would take place later this year.
She told Wednesday's hearing an inquest was opened in 1994, but the cause of death was "unascertained at the time".
"It has been the family's case that there has never been a fact-finding exercise on how Mrs Morris died, so it is appropriate to resume the proceedings," she said.
Her family applied to the high court in London in 2010 for an inquest to take place, but their application was rejected.
Ms Sutherland said changes have since taken place in the law concerning inquests.
The changes mean a full hearing could now go ahead, almost three decades after the case was opened.