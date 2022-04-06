Cardiff University students to get full graduation after U-turn
- Published
Cardiff University students will get a the graduation "they deserve" after a U-turn by organisers.
A protest was launched at initial plans that would have seen students unable to collect their degrees individually.
A petition that reached more than 5,000 signatures accused the university of "diminishing the student experience".
"We have listened, we understand, and we are committed to responding to your feedback," said pro vice-chancellor Claire Morgan in an email to students.
Graduation ceremonies for those that have not been able to graduate in person due to Covid restrictions will happen over three days in July.
As a result of the feedback from students, they will now be recognised individually, have their name read out and get a chance to walk across the stage.
These ceremonies will take place on the university campus.
The previously planned ceremony at the Principality Stadium will still take place.
Daisy Olyett, who is graduating from Cardiff University this summer, labelled the previous plans as "shocking", but said she thought the university's response was "the best they could have done".
"I was really happy to find out about the changes, even though we completely understood it could be a logistical nightmare to try and get individual graduation done with three years of classes in one location.
"In their email they reflected that they understood how we felt, and that was the main thing, and understanding how important graduation is for us, considering how hard of a last couple of years we've had."
Patrick Wilson, a masters student in engineering, graduated in 2020 and said he would have been "upset" if he didn't get the chance to cross the stage.
"I would have been upset if I was due to be graduating this year and couldn't cross the stage, so in that sense it is nice that they've listened," said 25-year-old Patrick, from Swansea. "I'm just glad to be doing it after five years in university, it will be nice to get back and celebrate with course mates and lecturers... as long as I get a new LinkedIn photo I'm happy."
Ms Morgan added that accommodating 13,500 students and 51,000 guests "presented huge logistical challenges" and while the dates remain the same as previous plans, final details were still being worked out.
"It is important to stress that this will be a day of celebration not just a ceremony - a full schedule of activities culminating in the formal one-off event at the Principality Stadium which remains the focus," she added.