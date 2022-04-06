Swansea riot: Eight men plead guilty to Mayhill disorder
Eight men have pleaded guilty to rioting in Swansea last year
In total, 27 people are charged in connection with the disorder on Waun Wen Road, Mayhill, Swansea, in May 2021.
At Swansea Crown Court, the eight men admitted their part and will be sentenced at a later date.
Ian Hurley, 23, of Waun Wen Road and Kye Dennis, 24, of Fforestfach, also appeared, but denied the disorder charge and will stand trial.
The eight men who pleaded guilty include William Smolden, 24, of Eigen Crescent, Mayhill, Michael Parsons, 37, of Matthew Street, Waun Wen, Paul Jones, 44, of Waun Wen Road, Mayhill and Ryan Owen, 20, of Broughton Avenue, Portmead.
Four other men of no fixed abode also admitted the charge - Jahanzaib Malik, 21, Dean Price, 40, Tyrone Langan, 27, and Ryan Sarsfield, 25.
Aaron Phillips, 23, of Caer-Gynydd Road, Waunarlwydd, did not appear in court and Judge Paul Thomas QC issued a warrant for his arrest.
Three teenagers were sentenced at Swansea Magistrates' Court last month for their part in the riot.
A further 12 people are expected to appear at Swansea Crown Court over the next two days.