Logan Mwangi: Stepdad and teen killed boy, mum tells court
- Published
A mother accused of murdering her son has told a court he was killed by his stepfather and a teenage boy.
Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and the boy, 14, are all accused of the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi.
Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend county, on 31 July 2021.
When asked by Caroline Rees QC, prosecuting, who killed Logan, Ms Williamson told Cardiff Crown Court: "John Cole and [the youth]."
When asked if she has seen or heard the attack, Ms Williamson said she did not because she was asleep.
During cross examination from the youth's barrister, John Hipkin QC, Ms Williamson said she "never thought [the youth] would kill Logan".
Regarding an alleged attack on Logan two days before he died by Cole and the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, Ms Williamson said the 14-year-old "had done what John Cole had told him to do".
Ms Williamson also admitted to lying to police about a very serious injury to Logan's arm, saying she did so in order to protect her partner.
"How my son was battered to death has nothing to do with a dislocated arm months before" she added.
While being cross examined by the prosecution about Logan's injuries, Ms Williamson looked towards the dock and said: "I beg you Jay [John Cole] tell the truth, please."
She added that she should have left Cole "months ago" and "should have grown a backbone".
'I don't even feel like a mother anymore'
Speaking of the condition of Logan's room, where he spent the last 10 days of his life isolating with Covid-19, Ms Williamson said "it was like a dungeon, because it was so dark in there".
Asked why she didn't let Logan outside, she said: "I don't want to answer that... Jay [John Cole] didn't want him to.
"I was petrified of of Covid, of my children catching Covid and dying."
She told the court she had been a terrible mother and did not "even feel like a mother any more".
Ms Williamson, Cole and the 14-year-old deny murder.
Cole has admitted perverting the course of justice after dumping Logan's body in a sports bag next to the river, which Ms Williamson and the youth both deny.
The two adults have also pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child.
The trial continues.