Caerphilly dog attack: Two in court after boy's death
Two people have appeared in court in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy who was attacked by a dog.
Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021.
Amy Salter, 28, from Trethomas, Caerphilly and Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly are accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Ms Salter and Mr Hayden were both released on bail.
Brandon Hayden also faces a further five counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, including two counts of causing injury.
These are alleged to have happened between November 4 and November 7, before the attack on Jack Lis.
The court heard two of those incidents resulted in injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.
Ms Salter and Mr Hayden, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.
They did not enter any pleas to the charges they face.
Newport Magistrates Court heard Ms Salter was said to be in charge of the large dog called "Beast" when it attacked Jack at her home.
The court also heard Mr Hayden owned "Beast" and was in charge of the dog when it attacked Mr Ball and Ms Sullivan near shops.
Jack Lis was a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary school in Caerphilly, and died at the scene on the housing estate.
He was mauled to death by the American or XL bull dog called "Beast" while playing at a friend's house after school.
The dog was shot and killed by armed police, it was later confirmed that is was not a banned breed in the UK.
Ms Salter and Mr Hayden were released on bail, on the condition they do not take possession or control of a dog.
They are due to appear at Newport Crown Court on 5 May.