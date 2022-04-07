Cwmbran: Feisty geese eviction upsets town's bird lovers
A pair of "feisty" geese have been evicted from their home on a canal towpath, leaving residents who had cared for them "devastated".
Nine geese had made their home on the canal in the Two Locks area of Cwmbran for several years.
Residents who fed and looked after them said they were "loved by all".
But Torfaen council said it had received complaints that the birds had attacked members of the public.
The complaints were in relation to two Buff geese, which had just reached maturity, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
On Wednesday, a pest control team took the two geese away to the upset of residents.
Roslynne Eaton, a regular user of the canal, said residents were "very upset" about the situation.
"The two geese were dumped there about three years ago when they were quite young, and they have been wild fending for themselves," she said.
"They have just reached maturity so they are a bit feisty, but a goose can't do a lot of harm."
'Loved by all'
Ms Eaton said she believed the birds should only have been moved by an organisation with experience of handling and relocating wildfowl.
Her concern is now for the future safety of the geese, as she said residents have not received any reassurance over where they will be rehomed.
Another resident, Sandra Stevens, said many people were "devastated" by what has happened.
"I regularly walk this stretch of canal and have never witnessed aggression in any of the geese," she said.
"They are beautiful creatures, loved by all the residents and many visitors to the canal."
Helen Davies, who also lives in the area, said the geese were were "loved by many people".
"Although they are not owned by one person, they are loved by all," she said.
A spokesperson for Torfaen council said: "Following continued complaints from residents about two aggressive geese in the canal towpath area of Two Locks in Cwmbran, the council arranged for them to be rehomed in the interest of public safety.
"Reports had been received of the geese attacking people, including elderly residents.
"A council officer was also attacked during their visit to the area to investigate the complaints.
"At the time the council's contractor visited to remove the geese, they were seen chasing children on the towpath.
"The contractor used to collect and transport the geese is experienced in handling animals. Techniques were adopted by them to ensure the health, safety and welfare of themselves and the geese."