Ruabon: Kyle Ellis admits his grandmother's manslaughter
A 26-year-old man has admitted the manslaughter of his grandmother following the discovery of her body after a house fire.
Kyle Ellis, of New Hall Road, Ruabon, Wrexham, denied murder on 11 February last year, and the prosecution accepted his pleas.
Mold Crown Court heard he had paranoid schizophrenia, and had been "profoundly mentally unwell."
He killed 69-year-old Susan Hannaby at the home where he had lived.
Ellis is being held at Ty Llywelyn medium secure mental health unit at Llanfairfechan.
His sentencing will take place on 19 May.