Attempted murder charge after man, 26, seriously injured
A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Carmarthenshire, police have said.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Station Road, Upper Brynamman, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
The force said the 46-year-old man will appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Two other men, arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on conditional bail, pending further inquiries.