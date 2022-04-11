Abergavenny: Arrest in murder probe over 90-year-old's death
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 90-year-old man.
Gwent Police said he was found unresponsive outside a property near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, on Tuesday 5 April and died in hospital three days later from his injuries.
His next of kin have been informed.
A 68-year-old woman from Abergavenny has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on conditional bail.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received reports of an injured person who had fallen in the village of Llanvair Kilgeddin near Abergavenny.
The man was taken to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for further treatment.
Anyone with information has been asked to call 101.