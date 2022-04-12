Russell Marsh jailed for estranged wife Jade Marsh's murder
A man who murdered his estranged wife a week after she left him has been jailed for at least 25 years.
Jade Marsh, also know as Jade Ward, was stabbed and strangled by Russell Marsh in Shotton, Flintshire, in August 2021.
Their four children slept throughout the attack and her body was found under a pile of clothes in a bedroom.
Marsh admitted manslaughter but was convicted of murder at Mold Crown Court and was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 25 years.
Marsh, 29, was jealous and controlling, would phone Ms Marsh constantly and would insult her in front of others, the court heard.
Marsh claimed he had gone to Ms Marsh's house hours before her death, but said she had picked up a knife, cutting and injuring herself.
Ms Marsh, 27, had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed to the face and body before being strangled. She died of asphyxiation.
The attack happened after Marsh "fabricated" an excuse to leave his night job early on 26 August, and drove to the house in Chevrons Road, Shotton, where he attacked her - one week after she ended their relationship.
Her body was found on the bed, covered with a pile of clothes and a blanket.
The bedroom door had been secured with a dressing gown cord.
Marsh drove their children to his parents' house in nearby Saughall, Cheshire, and handed himself into police later that day, telling officers he had done "something bad" to his wife.