Easter: Ukraine war and Covid brings sense of dread - archbishop
- Published
Conflicts and the Covid pandemic mean it is impossible to not feel a "sense of dread, hurt, chaos and loss", the Archbishop of Wales has said.
The Most Reverend Andrew John referenced the "very real suffering" in war-torn countries such as Ukraine and Afghanistan in his Easter message.
But he said the story of Jesus's resurrection was a "sure and firm basis for hope".
He will preach at St Deiniol's Cathedral in Bangor on Sunday.
The archbishop said: "We need only turn on our televisions, our radios, any media outlet to see the very real suffering in the world; Afghanistan, Myanmar, Yemen and Ukraine are just some of those war-torn places."
"It's an impossible task at the moment to look at the world, and not feel a sense of dread, of hurt, of chaos, of loss."
He added: "It's easy for us at times like these to forget. To forget that despite the dread, despite the hurt, despite the chaos, despite the loss, what we have in the resurrection of Jesus is a sure and firm basis for hope.
"It is through this new-found hope that we find our world completely and utterly turned upside down - it gives us a lens and perspective on life.
"It doesn't ignore the hurt, the pain, the loss; it tackles them full on knowing that there is a way through with God, irrespective of how bleak, how cold, how dark things may get."