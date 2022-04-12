Ukraine: Doctor drives to fix shelled ex-NHS ambulance
- Published
A doctor has driven to Ukraine with medical supplies and spare parts to fix an ex-NHS ambulance hit by shelling.
Dr Aled Jones had driven the ambulance hit by a bomb from Merthyr Tydfil to London, before it was taken to Ukraine.
But he has now driven an additional ambulance all the way to a town near Lviv, in western Ukraine.
The ambulance is the third to be sent from Merthyr Tydfil following a fundraising campaign started by consultant Dr Mateo Szmidt.
"Thankfully, the damage sustained after that bombing is remarkably little, it only needs some wheels and a new window, and I have brought those along with me and so the ambulance will be fixed," Dr Jones told the Newyddion S4C programme.
"I have also got some medical equipment and supplies that are needed on the front line. This ambulance will now hopefully arrive in Mykolaiv tomorrow [Wednesday].
"The people have been very welcoming, offering food and vodka, but I don't want to be eating their food and drink, we just want to help"
Dr Jones will return to work in Wales on Wednesday before planning his next humanitarian journey to Ukraine.
The fundraising appeal Ambulance for Ukraine set up by Dr Szmidt, a consultant at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, has so far raised more than half the target of £50,000.