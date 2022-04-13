Young footballer praised for honesty over disallowed goal
- Published
A young footballer has been praised for his sportsmanship after pointing out his team's goal should not stand.
Aled, who plays for Denbigh Town FC's under 12s side, set up the goal but opponents Kimnel Bay FC claimed the ball went out of play before he crossed it.
Neither the referee nor his assistant saw it and the goal was awarded.
But Aled told the referee the ball had gone out of play and the goal was disallowed.
It got a round of applause from fans and the league arranged for him to be rewarded.
'Very proud of Aled'
"It's not the right way winning by cheating because you don't always have to win by cheating," Aled told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
Hi mother Bethan Hughes said she was overwhelmed by the response to her son's action.
She added: "I'm very proud of Aled for his honesty, his mindset and sportsmanship but also taking the courage for speaking up and standing up for what he believes in.
"I think it's very impressive. I think we need to take a stand on this as friends, coaches, players and show them that they're the inspiration they're the future they can make a difference if they stand up to type of thinking and changing people's mindsets."
Aled was given £25 by Rhyl and District Junior Football League for his sportsmanship and honesty.
Denbigh won the match 10-1, with Aled scoring five of the goals.