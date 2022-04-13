Paramedic killed in motorbike training accident in Conwy
A paramedic has died following a training accident in north Wales.
Mark Pell, 51, of the London Ambulance Service's motorcycle response unit, was involved in a five-vehicle crash in Conwy county on Thursday.
He was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent but died of his injuries five days later.
Chief executive Daniel Elkeles said Mr Pell, who had worked for the NHS for 28 years, "exemplified everything that is great" about the service.
Mr Pell was one of two paramedics on a training course with the North Wales Police driver training unit at the time of the crash, which happened shortly before 14:30 BST on the A5 at Pentrefoelas.
Another motorcyclist also airlifted to hospital was later discharged while two other people, travelling in an HGV, were treated at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor for minor injuries.
In a statement, Mr Elkeles said Mr Pell joined the London Ambulance Service in 1994 and spent most of his career at Whipps Cross and Buckhurst Hill, Essex.
During the pandemic, he served as a mentor with the operational placement centre at Ilford.
"Mark joined us as a qualified ambulance person, a title I am told he was extremely proud of," said Mr Elkeles.
"Mark was often referred to by his colleagues as the 'mother hen'. This was due to his desire to ensure everyone and everything was looked after.
"I hear it was not uncommon to see Mark three hours after his shift had ended, tidying up, restocking and generally ensuring the station had what it needed to run efficiently.
"Mark will be remembered for the absolute care and support that he offered to his colleagues, which was only surpassed by the care and compassion he gave to his patients.
"London and Londoners owe him a massive debt of gratitude for his 28 years of dedicated service. He will be greatly missed."
The matter has been referred to the IOPC (Independent Office of Police Conduct) in line with normal procedures when police officers are involved in such incidents.
North Wales Police Ch Supt Alex Goss said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our emergency service colleagues and our heartfelt sympathies go to Mr Pell's family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.
"A full investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of this collision."