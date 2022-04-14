No charges over allegedly abusive Newport trans stickers
An investigation into a woman who put up stickers said to be directed towards transgender people has been dropped.
Jennifer Swayne, 53, from Newport, was arrested in January on suspicion of criminal damage and displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
She described the posters as feminist, which said "nothing hateful".
Gwent Police submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided not to charge Ms Swayne.
The force said it had received six calls between October and January about posters in Newport containing allegedly offensive material.
Ms Swayne admitted putting up posters in the Pillgwenlly area but said they were for "education purposes" and not one of them mentioned "anything horrible about any particular group".
The former teacher said her arrest, which saw officers remove an "academic book" and "loads of notes", was "absolutely ridiculous".
She said she "did not co-operate with police" and was "crammed into a van" which she said was bad for her rheumatoid arthritis.
The force, however, said it had arrested her for stickers "directed towards the transgender community", with some found to "have sharp objects behind them".
Ms Sawyers, who was released from custody a day after her arrest, denied placing anything behind the posters.
Gwent Police said its investigation was "detailed" and has "now concluded".