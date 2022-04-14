Gwynedd: Drowned RAF man's friend recalls rescue bid
A friend has described how he tried to save an RAF sergeant who drowned after getting caught in a riptide.
Aircraft engineer Stephen Hulsmeier, 47, was in Gwynedd at Porth Neigwl, also known as Hell's Mouth, on 6 August last year when he got into trouble.
He was on holiday with family and friends, including Christopher Brown, at Morfa Nefyn, an inquest heard.
A conclusion of misadventure was recorded by the coroner on Mr Hulsmeier, from Newport, Shropshire.
Mr Brown spotted Mr Hulsmeier and Darcy Flint, a daughter of friends, about 40m (130ft) out to sea.
"I didn't see how she ended up that far out, or Steve," he told Caernarfon coroner's court.
'Extremely hard swimming'
He said he realised the pair were in trouble and set off to help.
"I could not touch the bottom and it was extremely hard swimming in the breaking waves," he said.
The court heard he took hold of Ms Flint and tried to return to shore, but realised he would be unable to save her or Mr Hulsmeier without help.
The alarm was raised and more people tried to assist.
"I can remember almost throwing Darcy to someone," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown went back for his friend.
'Screaming for help'
"I could see that he was going under the water and spending less and less time above the waves," he said.
"He was screaming for help."
He recalled telling Mr Hulsmeier to grab his ankle. He then tried to swim and pull him to safety but the men became separated.
"I could hear him screaming behind me," Mr Brown said.
On reaching shallower water, he said, he collapsed as he put his weight on his legs.
Soon after others managed to bring Mr Hulsmeier ashore. About 90 minutes was spent trying to revive him.
He was declared dead at the scene at 16:00 BST that day.
Sarah Riley, assistant coroner for north west Wales, said there was no evidence to explain how Ms Flint and Mr Hulsmeier got so far from the shore.
She concluded his death, caused by drowning, was one of misadventure.