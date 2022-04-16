Easter: Snowdonia mountain path 'covered' in human poo - guide
One of Wales' most popular mountain paths was "covered in human stool" and litter as visitors flocked to the area for Easter, a mountain guide has said.
Snowdon guide Gemma Davies said she even caught a man taking a poo on the mountain's railway line.
She said she was "totally disgusted" at the state of the Llanberis path as she led a sunrise walk up the mountain on Saturday morning.
Snowdonia National Park Authority said nothing unusual had been reported.
With Wales' temperatures higher than in Greece, Turkey and the south of Italy, visitors flocked to beaches and national parks across Wales.
Ms Davies said the problem was so bad, she was having to warn people to "mind the poo".
"There was a lot of stool in paper cups, under stones, and as we were descending it was on the path," Ms Davies added.
As she and a group of visitors were descending, they were stunned at what they saw.
"I caught a guy going to the toilet on the railway line," Ms Davies said.
"He quickly pulled up his pants and tried to make a quick getaway.
"But I had already seen it, my group had already seen it. And we had to walk past it as well."
Meanwhile, Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, which covers Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Bridgend, said all of its A&E departments were "extremely busy".
The health board urged people to stay away unless it was an emergency.
On the coast, the RNLI stressed the importance of staying safe.
The charity said some of the highest tides of the year were expected over the next few days.
"The best way to prepare is to visit a lifeguarded beach, and there's nine open across the Welsh coastline this weekend," said Ross MacLeod, of the RNLI.
The hot weather brought heavy traffic and congestion in some areas.
North Wales Police said it removed a number of vehicles from the A5 near Llyn Ogwen, at Nant Ffrancon, in Conwy county, because they were a danger to other road users.
A spokesman said: "There are numerous vehicles that have parked dangerously and inconsiderately causing traffic issues.
"Please park sensibly and appropriately at beauty spots."
By 13:00 BST, heavy traffic was reported on many of Wales' main routes as people headed for the coast and national parks.
Delays were reported on the M4 westbound in Newport, there was heavy traffic on parts of the A55 westbound, particularly in Flintshire and Abergele, and in both directions on the Britannia Bridge, which links Anglesey to the mainland.
Cardiff Bute Park was the warmest place in #Wales yesterday recording 19.8°C— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) April 16, 2022
St James Park in #London reached 23.4°C highest in the #UK so far this year.
22C expected in London today.
21°C in Monmouth. pic.twitter.com/MSnqOa80Qa
There was also congestion around some resorts, including the A548 coast road at Kinmel Bay, in Conwy county, and the A497 in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, and in Llandudno, Conwy.
There were also queues in Betws-y-Coed, Conwy county, and in Llanberis and Bala, in Gwynedd.