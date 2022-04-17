Llanbedrog: Three teens hurt after car crashes into wall
Three teenagers have been seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a wall.
The crash happened on the A499 in Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli, Gwynedd, on Saturday evening, police said.
One was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire. The others were taken by ambulance to Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd.
However, a second casualty has since been transferred to the Royal Stoke, which has a specialist trauma unit.
Sgt Jason Diamond, of North Wales Police, said: "I would urge anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the blue Ford Fiesta ST being driven prior to the collision to come forward.
"We are also keen to speak to anybody who may have been in the area and who may have dashcam footage to contact us."