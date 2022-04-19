Snowdonia: Poo on popular paths 'a danger to health'
By Tyler Edwards and Tink Llewellyn
BBC News
- Published
Human faeces on some of Wales' most popular mountains are a danger to health, Mountain Rescue's senior executive has said.
Mike Park said the problem was becoming more noticeable now hills are getting an "unprecedented amount of traffic".
The senior officer for Wales and England said Snowdonia, Tryfan, and Pen-y-fan in the Brecon Beacons were most affected.
A Snowdon guide reported a path "covered in human stools" over Easter.
Gemma Davies said she was "totally disgusted" at the state of the Llanberis path on Saturday morning with stools in paper cups and under stones.
It prompted Snowdonia National Park Authority to urge people to use the toilets at the bottom of the park before their hike.
Mr Park said the issue was also seen across the UK at the rest of Three Peaks - the highest spots in Wales being Snowdon, England's Scafell Pike, and Scotland's Ben Nevis - as people look to "tick these off their lists".
"Because of Covid and staycations, there is a lot of pressure in the wilder environments across the country," he said.
"It's a perpetual, never-ending story - people need to go to the toilet but because we're not educating society on how to do this in the most environmental way, people are just working it out for themselves."
Mr Park said burying faeces away from water sources would ensure that "people who live in that area won't be drinking it too".
But ultimately, he said, the advice was "consider what you're doing, and find out what the most environmentally effective way to do what you need to do is".
'A problem in the Beacons too'
Clive Busson, who leads walks across Wales, said "it is a bit of a problem in the [Brecon] Beacons too".
"The Beacon Society don't want overnight camping mainly because of the human waste factor," the 75-year-old said.
He said the owners of smaller vans, which do not have toilets, go to the bathroom outside.
Huw Jones, team leader of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, said dog mess had increased in the area over the years.
He said he understood that people may be reluctant to carry it around, "but the ethos of the countryside code is: Take your litter with you and take it home".
'It's a sad reflection on our society'
Barry McFarlane and his wife Claire, both 43, said: "I find it rather disgusting that there are people that visit these beautiful areas and can't clean up after themselves."
And while she has not noticed human faeces on her walks in south and west Wales, she said both dog poo and poo bags were also problems.
"It's a sad reflection on our society that people can't maintain a beautiful part of the world that they have visited," said Claire.
"It infuriates me as it's pure laziness and maybe even a feeling of the task being beneath the individual."
Are extra toilets the solution?
Snowdonia National Park Authority said there were toilets at the bottom of the main paths which should be used before starting a hike, but there have been calls to provide more facilities.
Chris Lloyd, from Owgen Valley Mountain Rescue, fears that doing so will turn nature into "urban environments".
He told BBC Radio Wales: "It's a mountain environment and not a town environment, we want to enjoy the great outdoors.
"The next thing you'll be looking for a tarmac track all the way to the summit of Snowdon and street lights as well, which would be a great shame."
'Toilets and parking areas do not meet the needs'
However, Meirwen Davies, from Bala, believed "the national park authorities need to make sure there are adequate toilets in the car park" to cope with the increased visitor demands.
"It is obvious the current facilities such as toilets and parking areas do not meet the needs of the growth that has increased in recent years."
'We're not the fun police'
Bran Devey, of Ramblers Cymru, advised using toilet kits: "If you do get caught out, it's got a chemical component in it that's really observant.
"You can stick it in your bag, and dispose of it when you get to the bottom."
He also suggested taking a trowel "but never leave the toilet paper behind".
Mountain rescue teams said planning a day out was key.
Mr Park said: "We're not the fun police, we are walkers, mountaineers, climbers ourselves.
"We're not trying to discourage people from being out in the hills, we just want people people enjoy themselves and stay safe."