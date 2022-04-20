Platinum Jubilee: Stones from UK's highest peaks star in crown
A "Commonwealth of Nations Globe" featuring stones collected from the UK's highest peaks will become a centrepiece in a ceremony marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The blue globe also features platinum, diamond, gold and silver elements, representing the Queen's four jubilees.
It will be a focal point in a beacon-lighting ceremony over the long June weekend to mark the Jubilee.
The stones symbolise the coming together of the four nations.
The stones were collected from the top of Yr Wyddfa/Snowdon in Wales, Ben Nevis in Scotland, Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland and Scafell Pike in England.
The globe, which sits inside a silver crown on a blue and gold cushion, was unveiled at the Tower of London ahead of celebrations to mark the monarch's 70-year reign.
It is currently on display in the grounds of the London landmark in the run-up to the Jubilee weekend, before featuring in the lighting of the Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace on June 2.
"It's a unique piece of art made by British craftsmen for a unique Queen, made through a lot of love, dedication and skill," the Queen's pageantmaster Bruno Peek, who designed the globe, said.
He added that he wanted the globe to serve as a tribute to the Queen's 70 years as head of the 54 Commonwealth nations.
More than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be lit across the UK and Commonwealth on the first evening of the extended four-day Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in June, building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations.
"The Queen has been a light to the country and the participation of so many people in the beacons project will be a fitting tribute to her," Mr Peek said.