Six Nations: Wales' ticket prices at record levels
- Published
Tickets to see Wales play in the Six Nations could set fans back as much as £130 next year.
Fixtures for the 2023 tournament were announced on Wednesday, with Wales playing on Saturdays in all five rounds of the competition.
Some fans were dismayed at the cost, saying they felt priced out.
The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said increases had been necessary for some fixtures, adding that its prices catered for a wide audience.
But Dan, 28, from Flintshire said some of the Six Nations ticket prices were "just crazy", particularly compared to those for football matches.
"Ultimately now I won't go to either of the home games and instead will go to Scotland away," he said.
"It's a shame as there is nothing I enjoy more than coming down to Cardiff for football or rugby but the prices, it's hard to justify for us normal working class."
Ticket prices also came under criticism during the 2022 tournament.
Former WRU chairman Gareth Davies was among the critics, saying most families in Wales would find it almost impossible to buy tickets for a family at £100 each.
The Friday night fixture also came under fire after thousands of seats were left empty at this year's match against France. The evening game has been scrapped for 2023.
Ticket prices for the 2023 Six Nations fixtures at Cardiff's Principality Stadium have risen in some categories, the WRU said, but decreased in the alcohol-free zone, while entry-level ticket prices had been frozen at £40.
For the first-round game against Ireland, tickets start at £40, then move up to £80, £105, £110 and £120.
For the meeting with England in Cardiff, prices also start at £40 and move through to £90, £115, £120 and £130.
The WRU pointed out that general prices for the 2022 Autumn Nations Series remained unchanged since 2018 for the Georgia, Argentina and Australia matches.
Tickets for the New Zealand match, with the exception of the £40 entry ticket, have risen by £10.
"A family of four will be able to watch our autumn match with Georgia for just £30 or all four family members could see Wales take on the All Blacks for a total of £120." WRU CEO Steve Phillips said in a statement.
"Whilst price increases have been necessary for some of our highest demand fixtures, we have also taken care to ensure Wales matches are as generally accessible as ever, with a price point and customer offering to cater for as wide an audience as possible across our full 2022-23 fixture list."