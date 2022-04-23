Snowdon: Volunteer litter pickers tackle rubbish Published 59 minutes ago

Image caption, Volunteers will be out again this summer helping to keep Snowdonia clean

Volunteers are again taking to one of Wales' most popular mountain paths to try to keep it clear of litter.

The Caru Eryri scheme began organising litter picking walks in 2021 following a sharp rise in the number of visitors to Snowdon.

Volunteers said that while most people keep the paths clean, there is a "small minority" who leave rubbish behind.

It follows the council's plea for hikers to use toilet facilities before they begin their journey.

"The volunteers who come out with us are great, they give up their own time just to come out and look after a place they love," said one of the pickers, Alf Bodenham.

Drainage routes

The group usually organise walks up to three times a week at some of Snowdonia's most popular beauty spots, including the Snowdon paths, the Ogwen valley and Beddgelert.

Activities typically include picking litter along the paths, work to tackle erosion like clearing drainage routes, and speaking with walkers.

The issue of keeping paths tidy was once again in the spotlight earlier this month after a Snowdon tour guide said the mountain path was" covered in human stools".

It prompted Snowdonia National Park Authority to urge visitors to use the toilets at the bottom of the mountain before climbing.

Image caption, The volunteers find a range of different types of rubbish that people have discarded on their hikes

The usual haul of rubbish collected is more run of the mill, however, and can often add up to over 40kg (6st 2lb) between the group on busy days.

'How on earth did that get up Snowdon?'

"After the lockdowns a lot more people staycationed here, so there was more pressure on Snowdon and more people landing on the path," Mr Bodenham said.

"The most common things we find is food - bananas, orange peels, crisp wrappers - but also things like tissues, wet wipes, and clothes such as gloves and hats.

"We sometimes see odd things, and wonder 'how on earth did that get up Snowdon?'"

Neil Gwilt, another volunteer litter picker, said dog waste is another common problem.

"They bag it, but they don't take it away, they just hide it," he said.

"We're trying to keep the mountain paths clean and tidy. It would be nice if people took stuff up, and when they've used it and finished with it, take it back down again - it doesn't cost them anything."

'Take everything home with you'

Media caption, Snowdon is a huge attraction for tourists

On the whole however, Mr Bodenham said that walkers are receptive to their message, with many thanking them for their work as they pass.

"People are very positive - I think there's more awareness now about the effect of climbing Snowdon, that it's a pretty big mountain and that you have to be prepared for the weather and all sorts.

"Our message is that people should take everything home with them that they've brought with them to the mountain."

It takes Mr Gwilt about two hours to travel from Wolverhampton almost every week to Snowdonia, but he said he gained immense satisfaction from the work he and his fellow volunteers do.

"They're a good group of people, they're friendly, happy, and it's a good day out.

"I enjoy north Wales and I like the countryside. I enjoy the geology, I enjoy the walk - it's as simple as that."