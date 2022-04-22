Anglesey: Woman's death treated as suspicious by police
- Published
The death of a woman whose body was found in a property is being investigated by North Wales Police.
The force said the death, in Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn, on Anglesey, was being treated as suspicious.
A person is being held in custody after the woman's body was found on Friday.
The force said the investigation was in its early stages and officers were "exploring all avenues". Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.