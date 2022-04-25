Antarctica same-sex wedding first on British territory
The first same-sex wedding has taken place on British Antarctic Territory.
Stephen Carpenter, from Caerphilly, and Eric Bourne, from Rochford, Essex, tied the knot on board RRS Sir David Attenborough, which they are stewards on.
The couple, who have been together for 20 years, shared their special day with the 30 crew of the UK's new polar ship.
Captain Will Whatley performed the wedding ceremony on the ship's helideck as the sun shone.
"Antarctica is such an incredible place," said Stephen.
"We have been together for 20 years but now we've both been to Antarctica together, it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot.
"We've even had the coordinates of the wedding location engraved into our rings."
Eric added: "We're both very proud to be the first same-sex marriage to happen in British Antarctic Territory.
"We feel very lucky to be able to live and work in such an incredible community and place together."
The British Antarctic Territory Government, based in the Foreign Office, will register Sunday's marriage and it will be valid in the UK.
It is the second marriage between British Antarctic Survey staff since the Territory's marriage law was reformed in 2016.
Speeches by the couple's best men - crewmembers - telegrams and toasts followed the ceremony along with live music including songs performed by the ship's doctor.
A wedding reception with all the staff at Rothera research station will take place when the ship returns for its final call on 8 May.
The couple will enjoy a celebratory dinner with around 100 staff, prepared by the station chef and dance to live music from the station's resident band.
Eric and Stephen are experienced seafarers, who have spent the past two decades travelling the world together on board various ships. Eric has been working for BAS for the past three years.
They decided to get married when Stephen joined the ship's crew last year and they realised Antarctica would be the perfect place for their wedding.
Captain Whatley, Master of RRS Sir David Attenborough, said: "It was such an honour to be officiating Eric and Steve's wedding.
The RRS Sir David Attenborough is not only our place of work but also our home, and it is a privilege to help two integral members of our crew celebrate their special day."
Before departing for Antarctica, Eric and Stephen had their wedding rings engraved with the coordinates of their ceremony, which will take place 67 34' S 68 08' W, overlooking the Antarctic Peninsula complete with mountain peaks and icebergs in the bay - the couple's favourite view.
The couple plan a celebration later this year for their family and friends in Spain, where Eric now lives.