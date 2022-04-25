Lola James: Man in court over two-year-old's murder
- Published
A man accused of murdering a two-year-old girl has appeared in court.
Lola James suffered a "catastrophic" head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, and died in hospital four days later.
Kyle Bevan, 30, from Aberystwyth, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, charged with her murder.
Lola's mother Sinead James, 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing her death.
Ms James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating after testing positive for Covid at Eastwood Park, the women's prison in Gloucestershire.
Last Friday, Ms James and Mr Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court after being re-arrested and charged the day before.
Judge Thomas QC said he would be asking a High Court judge to preside over the trial.
A pre-trial hearing has been set for 24 June.