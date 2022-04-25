Port Talbot ward election rearranged after candidate dies
- Published
An election in Neath Port Talbot has been postponed after the death of independent candidate Andrew Tutton.
Voting for Wales' local council elections will take place on 5 May.
But a new date for the Port Talbot electoral ward has been set for 23 June following news of Mr Tutton's death.
Karen Jones, returning officer for the council, said: "We send our deepest condolences to Andrew's family at this sad time.
"Legally, we must now postpone the election in the Port Talbot electoral ward. I have already contacted the other candidates, and will be writing to all affected electors."
Those who have already returned their ballot will be sent new postal votes.