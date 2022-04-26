National Action co-founder was offered job with BT, jury hears
The co-founder of a neo-Nazi terror group was offered a job at a BT office in Swansea, a court has heard.
Alex Davies, 28, from Uplands, Swansea, denies being a member of National Action after it was banned as a terrorist organisation.
Mr Davies is accused of being a recruiter for the organisation.
Earlier jurors heard the accused talked about founding a group with a more "professional image" after National Action was banned.
Winchester Crown Court was read transcripts of conversations Mr Davies had with various people, including his then American partner, Alexandra Whitcombe, who called him, "pumpkin".
Blank slate
She advised him that there must be "absolutely no hint" of his "political life" or "affiliations" in an application.
The court heard Mr Davies used a number of emails, including a "national youth" email address. He has been likened to the Nazi Heinrich Himmler in court.
Miss Whitcombe said she could not "believe" the defendant had been using that email.
Mr Davies said he had been "using that email for ages".
Jurors heard he told Miss Whitcombe he had been "offered a job" at the BT office in Swansea "a few weeks ago".
He explained to his partner that BT were expanding their sales wing in the city.
Mr Davies' partner said: "Sorry Pumpkin but this is the way it goes."
The court was told he then changed his email to "AlexDaviesSwansea".
There were no suggestions in court that BT was aware of any affiliations the defendant may have had.
Earlier in the trial jurors heard Miss Whitcombe "expressed her pride in the defendant".
The court was read messages Mr Davies sent after National Action was banned. One message read: "I think it's just best to start with a blank slate."
He said he wanted "a professional image that is more focussed on promoting an ideology".
'White guilt'
The court heard Mr Davies would carry out "postering" around Cardiff with someone from the University of South Wales.
In a conversation with a potential recruit known as Accipiter, from Monmouthshire, Mr Davies told him he had had arguments with his parents.
He said he was "polite" and "high achieving" and so they wanted a relationship with him.
However, he said their parents had "filled our country with immigrants, taught us white guilt".
Mr Davies later arranged to meet Accipiter in the Prince of Wales pub in Cardiff.
He told Accipiter: "Alright cool mate see you then."
Earlier in the trial, the court heard Mr Davies and Mark Jones gave a Nazi salute in Buchenwald concentration camp after travelling to Germany.
Jurors heard the image caused a "massive storm in Germany and internationally", and was published in 40 newspapers around the world and played on news channels.
Mr Davies denies membership of a proscribed organisation and the trial continues.