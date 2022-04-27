Cardiff: Boy, 13 arrested with suspected Class A drugs
Two teenagers found with drugs and a "Rambo-style" knife in Cardiff city centre have been arrested.
South Wales Police officers attended St Mary Street at 16:00 BST on Saturday.
A 13-year-old, from Grangetown, Cardiff, found with bags of white powder, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B drugs.
A 17-year-old, from Caerau, Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place.
Officers were responding to reports of suspicious individuals gathering in the city centre.