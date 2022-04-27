Dog owner's horror as pet rolls in human poo at beach
A dog owner said she was left horrified after her pet apparently rolled in human faeces on a walk at the beach.
Tiina Ligema believes the lack of facilities led to people going to the toilet in the open, near Barkby Beach, Prestatyn, Denbighshire.
She described her pet Benji as being "caked" in poo, and said she took him to the sea to try to wash it off.
Denbighshire council said toilet facilities had been closed because of the "urgent need" to repair the roof.
Ms Ligema said the only toilets that cover "a huge area" of beach had been closed for three weeks.
She explained that "on Monday, my dog rolled in it as I was getting him into the car".
"The dog stank, it was just like unbelievably bad," she added.
"How do I know it was human? It was, you don't have to be an expert to know."
She described the experience as "horrible" and "one of the worst things I have ever had to do".
"I managed to wash off the worst but I couldn't get it off, he was in cold sea water and he was fighting me.
"I had to bring him home and disinfect the car - I don't want anyone else to go through it."
She said if the council was going to close the toilets, it should have made temporary provisions until they could be reopened.
A Denbighshire council spokesman said urgent repair work had started on the roof.
"Unfortunately, while this work was under way, additional repair work was identified at the facility which needed urgently resolving, resulting in the reopening delayed beyond the Easter weekend," he added.
"Work is due to be completed this Friday (29 April) and the facilities will reopen on Saturday."
He thanked residents for "their understanding during this period of closure".