Care home resident survived Covid but died after medication error
- Published
An 87-year old who survived Covid, died after her routine medication was not restarted, a coroner has heard.
Nora Foulkes suffered from hypothyroidism, but her routine treatment was stopped when she contracted Covid in December 2020.
She died from cardiorespiratory failure in April 2021 at Glan Clwyd Hospital, a post-mortem examination revealed.
Failure to restart the drug when she returned to her care home contributed to her death, the inquest found.
John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales has written to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board about the failure to restart the levothyroxine medication, which had been agreed at meetings between Advanced Nurse Practioners and her care home.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been asked to comment.
The coroner has also published a Prevention of Future Deaths Report following the inquest.
"There were multiple opportunities for this error to be spotted and corrected but this did not happen because there was no consideration being given by the ANPs to the patient's medication regime," Mr Gittins said.
The coroner was told Advanced Nurse Practitoners had been involved in Ms Foulkes' care on six occasions.
The fact that she had not restarted the medication was missed each time.