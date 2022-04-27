WWE wrestling: More than 125,000 registered for Cardiff tickets
More than 125,000 people have already registered for tickets, with hundreds of millions set to tune in globally when WWE wrestling arrives in Cardiff.
The 74,500 seater Principality Stadium has hosted rugby's world cup, football's Champions League and major concerts.
But what one fan calls "pantomime on steroids" is set to offer a totally different form of entertainment.
It will be WWE's first UK show since 1992.
In the past, wrestling stars such as Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart and Triple H have done battle in the ring- but a whole new clash of the titans could take place in Cardiff.
It would see one of WWE's biggest current stars, Scotland's Drew McIntyre, take on current world champion boxer Tyson Fury.
On Saturday, after successfully defending his WBC heavyweight title, Fury said his next big fight could be in Wales.
During the post-match press conference, he told reporters he wants to "knock out" McIntyre.
"Don't rule me out of fighting there," he said.
"I know this Drew McIntyre's been saying a lot of things about me. I'll have to knock him out.
"I'd love to be at Cardiff. I'd love to be centre stage for the wrestling."
McIntyre has been in the city promoting September's event, and responded: "I appreciate that you love me and you mention me every time you've got a microphone in your face...Tyson has our number, maybe if he picks up the phone, my head will turn this way.
"The ball's in your court buddy."
Alex Davies-Jones, the Labour MP for Pontypridd is a die-hard wrestling fan and co-chairwoman of the all party parliamentary group on wrestling.
She believes bringing the event to the capital will give Wales a much needed global platform.
"We all know what our hospitality and events industry has gone through over the past two years because of the pandemic, so to have this coming to Cardiff is a massive coup," she said.
For those old enough to remember the British wrestlers of the 1970s and 80s, including Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks, the high octane drama of WWE played out in front of thousands of fans in major sports stadiums might come as a surprise, but the MP said it is a must-watch.
"I would describe it as a pantomime on steroids, it's all the razzmatazz of theatre, entertainment, sport, athletic ability with drama," she added.
"It's absolutely brilliant and exhilarating and if anybody hasn't seen it, I encourage them to give it a watch because it's brilliant."
When the last big wrestling super show came to the UK in 1992, it turbo-charged British wrestling, creating a whole new generation of fight fans.
Welsh wrestler and promoter Nadia Sapphire said she hopes the same thing will happen again this time.
"You know how Wales is known for the rugby, I would love it if we had a big wrestling community in Wales," she said.
"We do, but it's not all over social media and the media. Even now people are like 'oh, you're a wrestler, that's so random'.
"Football's normal, but wrestling's not normal - does that make sense? So it would be nice if it was normalised and people came to the shows, enjoying them and respecting the sport for what it is."