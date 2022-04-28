Neath Murder: Man, 38 arrested after 66-year-old found dead at house
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
South Wales Police said the body of a 66-year old man, who has not been formally identified, was found on Wednesday.
Officers were called to a house on Heol Catwg in Caewern, Neath where the man's body was found.
Officers have cordoned off the area and have appealed for information about the incident.
"There will also be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers continue with their enquiries," said senior investigating officer, Det Supt Darren George.