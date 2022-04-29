HRT: Women turn to black market for menopause symptoms treatment
A woman says hormone replacement therapy (HRT) changed her life after being "crippled" by symptoms of the menopause.
But women in the UK are having to turn to the black market to access the drug due to shortages, claim campaigners.
Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales (FTWW) has called on Welsh government to help address shortages.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.
Veronica Gilmartin, 54, said not feeling like herself was one of the hardest things to tell her friends during the menopause, but HRT had changed her life.
"I'm a really energetic, social bouncy person, and it completely crippled me socially, I felt incredibly down, I felt very unsure of myself, very unconfident, and something that I've never suffered with, anxiety," said Veronica, from Cardiff.
"To have that feeling of being so unsure of yourself and so unlike yourself, never mind the other physical symptoms that you get, that was probably the worst for me as a person."
Veronica, who was able to get a prescription for HRT during the pandemic, said she feels sorry for women who have suffered the symptoms and been unable to access HRT.
"Now everybody is now having access to this medication of course the price is going up.. but I just wonder what these poor women did who didn't even know it was an option for them," Veronica told BBC Radio Wales.
She said if needed she would have used the black market to acquire HRT, but said she was fortunate to have a menopause clinic at her local GP.
The Women's Equality Network Wales has called for menopause specialists to be available in every GP surgery, as women are not being treated fairly.
Supplies of some hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products have been impacted by increased demand in the UK, leaving some women driving miles in search of their prescription.
"We have examples of women going to different pharmacies, asking friends have they got any, there's even some evidence of women trawling the internet and black market which obviously we don't want," said Julie Richards, trustee of FTWW.
"This is an example of how specific women's health issues are treated, they're not equitable, they're not seen as important."
The British Menopause Society reports that deliveries by a manufacturer of one oestrogen gel have nearly doubled so far this year, yet still have not been able to match the "continuing extraordinary demand".
"The Welsh government has long committed to being a 'feminist government'. We call on them to be our advocates now, and to do all it can to ensure that HRT is readily accessible to all of those who need it and in the form which best suits the individual," Ms Richards said.
Community pharmacists in Wales have backed calls for a change in the law to allow them to make small changes to a GP's prescription, meaning where shortages exist women do not need to return to their GP and an alternative can be given instead.
Products like Oestrogel replace the oestrogen that post-menopausal women no longer produce naturally.
The gel is rubbed on the arms, shoulders or inner thighs to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, or relieve symptoms like hot flushes.